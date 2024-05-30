Bahawalnagar's New Family Court Complex Inaugurated By DSJ
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 07:02 PM
CHISHTIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) District and Sessions Judge Bahawalnagar, Shahzeb Saeed, along with Senior Civil Judge Manzar Hayat Khokhar, inaugurated the newly constructed Family Court Complex in Bahawalnagar on Thursday.
According to details, the Session Judge handed over the newly built courts to Muhammad Zia Khan, Senior Civil Judge Family Division, and Hafiz Rao Jahangir, Judge Family Court Bahawalnagar.
Following the inauguration, Judge Shahzeb Saeed inspected the facilities available in the Family Court Complex and issued necessary instructions to the SDO Building.
Additionally, the Civil Defense Department staff provided a briefing to judicial staff across the district on fire-fighting measures. The District and Sessions Judge also issued necessary directives in this regard.
APP/shw/378
