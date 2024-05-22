Balochistan Governor Condoles Killing Of PS Asghar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 10:47 PM
Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel expressed his sorrow over the killing of PS Asghar Ali of Mir Asim Kurd Gello on Wednesday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel expressed his sorrow over the killing of PS Asghar Ali of Mir Asim Kurd Gello on Wednesday.
In his condemnation statement, he said that it was the responsibility of the government to protect the lives and property of the people.
Governor Balochistan prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved family members.
Recent Stories
Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes 12 Junior Engineers to Senior ..
PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar
PM leaves for Pakistan after attending commemoration ceremony of late Iranian Pr ..
Politicians must engage in dialogue for Nation's sake: Musadik Malik
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to visit UAE on Thursday
3 die after inhaling toxic gases in sewer manhole
Japanese CG visits SU, gives away books to SU’s Area Study Centre
Political issues to be resolved politically: Rana Sana
20 people in intensive care after turbulent Singapore Airlines flight
KATI president emphasizes on empowering women to develop country
Islamabad Police seeks four weeks to probe death case involving LHC vehicle
Taj Mohammad Niazi Qawal passes away
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes 12 Junior Engineers to Senior Positions9 minutes ago
-
Politicians must engage in dialogue for Nation's sake: Musadik Malik14 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to visit UAE on Thursday12 minutes ago
-
3 die after inhaling toxic gases in sewer manhole15 minutes ago
-
Japanese CG visits SU, gives away books to SU’s Area Study Centre12 minutes ago
-
Political issues to be resolved politically: Rana Sana19 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police seeks four weeks to probe death case involving LHC vehicle19 minutes ago
-
Taj Mohammad Niazi Qawal passes away19 minutes ago
-
Canopy trees' plantation vital to bring rains, control rising temperature22 minutes ago
-
Irrigation department rebuttal news of corruption in 100 dams project1 hour ago
-
FIA seeks permission to file extra evidence in cipher case1 hour ago
-
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 301 hour ago