QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) The Balochistan government on Friday said missing persons cases pending with the missing persons commission is not in thousands.

In a statement issued by the Balochistan government, spokesperson Shahid Rind said the missing persons commission is holding its regular meeting on a fixed date every month.

The affected family members have come to the fore following the action taken by the missing persons commission, he added.

Solving the people with political responsibility is one of the priorities of the current provincial government, the spokesman maintained.

Referring Mach and Gwadar terror attacks, he said some persons whose Names were included in the list of missing persons were found to be involved in recent incidents.

The spokesperson recalled that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had already proposed to solve the problem of missing persons through the parliamentary committee.

The provincial government is preparing an action plan for evolving consensus in the Balochistan Assembly on the proposal of PPP leadership.

