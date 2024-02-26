Balochistan Health Dept Appoints Dr Ismail As AD
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 11:30 PM
Balochistan Health Department appointed Dr Ismail Mirwani of Grade 19 of the Health Management Cadre as Additional Director (AD) of the Medical Store Department (MSD)
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Health Department appointed Dr Ismail Mirwani of Grade 19 of the Health Management Cadre as Additional Director (AD) of the Medical Store Department (MSD).
According to the notification, the BHD has given Dr Ismail Mirwani the task of reorganizing MSD, reforming it, and compiling a policy for the timely purchase and delivery of medicines and medical equipment in collaboration with domestic and foreign institutions.
Dr. Ismail Mirwani has obtained MBBS, MPH, Diploma in Hospital Management and Financial Management and has represented Health Department, Government of Balochistan in various courses at home and abroad.
Along with holding high positions in the Health Department, he has played a role in making the policy of the Health Department and providing technical support.
Dr. Ismail Mirwani has extensive experience working with the World Health Organization, UNICEF, UNFPA, UNHCR, Mercy Corps, Global Fund, and domestic and foreign organizations.
Recent Stories
Murray again hints at impending retirement
Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid
Three Czechs, one Slovak die in Kyrgyzstan avalanche
Sideways American lander sends first images back from Moon
Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduced to six
PML-N advocates nation's progress over political revenge: Ranjha
Search and combing operation conducted in PS Khanna limits
US regulator sues to block $24.6 bn Kroger supermarket deal
EHD aimed to provide free education to needy students
Stocks markets diverge after rally
EHD aimed to provide free education to orphans
Two wanted members of snatcher gang held; cash, valuables, weapons recovered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N advocates nation's progress over political revenge: Ranjha3 minutes ago
-
Search and combing operation conducted in PS Khanna limits3 minutes ago
-
Two wanted members of snatcher gang held; cash, valuables, weapons recovered7 minutes ago
-
Son shot father over refusal to give money5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs meeting on peace & order in Punjab5 minutes ago
-
CM announces immediate measures to tackle inflation5 minutes ago
-
CM makes unscheduled first-day visit to Shalimar police station2 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz receives first guard of honour, assumes office2 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Capital Police establishes Central Complaint Cell2 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader stresses for national unity to achieve development goals2 minutes ago
-
2nd Int’l Conference on environmental degradation kicked off at SU1 hour ago
-
Man injured over tree cutting dispute1 hour ago