Balochistan Health Dept Appoints Dr Ismail As AD

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

Balochistan Health Department appointed Dr Ismail Mirwani of Grade 19 of the Health Management Cadre as Additional Director (AD) of the Medical Store Department (MSD)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Health Department appointed Dr Ismail Mirwani of Grade 19 of the Health Management Cadre as Additional Director (AD) of the Medical Store Department (MSD).

According to the notification, the BHD has given Dr Ismail Mirwani the task of reorganizing MSD, reforming it, and compiling a policy for the timely purchase and delivery of medicines and medical equipment in collaboration with domestic and foreign institutions.

Dr. Ismail Mirwani has obtained MBBS, MPH, Diploma in Hospital Management and Financial Management and has represented Health Department, Government of Balochistan in various courses at home and abroad.

Along with holding high positions in the Health Department, he has played a role in making the policy of the Health Department and providing technical support.

Dr. Ismail Mirwani has extensive experience working with the World Health Organization, UNICEF, UNFPA, UNHCR, Mercy Corps, Global Fund, and domestic and foreign organizations.

