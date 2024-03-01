Open Menu

Balochistan Health Sent Two Trucks Of Medical Kits For Women, Girls Of Rain Hit Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 10:06 PM

Balochistan Health sent two trucks of medical kits for women, girls of rain hit areas

Provincial Coordinator MNCH Program Dr. Gul Sabin Azam has sent two trucks of Dignity Kits and Clean Delivery Kits for pregnant women and teenage girls of Gwadar and Turbat on the directives of Balochistan Secretary Health Abdullah Khan and Director General Health Dr. Farooq Hoth

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Provincial Coordinator MNCH Program Dr. Gul Sabin Azam has sent two trucks of Dignity Kits and Clean Delivery Kits for pregnant women and teenage girls of Gwadar and Turbat on the directives of Balochistan Secretary Health Abdullah Khan and Director General Health Dr. Farooq Hoth.

Emergency medical aid for women and girls in rain-affected areas was sent overnight, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Medical aid including 148 Dignity Kits and 100 Clean Delivery Kits were dispatched to Gwadar while 150 Dignity Kits and 100 Clean Delivery Kits were sent to Turbat.

These Dignity kits were provided by UNFPA and clean delivery kits by WHO.

The statement said that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan provided two trucks for delivery of medical supplies for rain-affected areas.

The supply of medical supplies will provide reproductive health support to pregnant women and adolescent girls in rain-affected areas.

The consignment will be handed over to the District Health Officer and ES.

Related Topics

Balochistan Gwadar Turbat Women

Recent Stories

Land Record Center building inaugurated in Fateh J ..

Land Record Center building inaugurated in Fateh Jang

38 seconds ago
 New era of development will begin in DIKhan: City ..

New era of development will begin in DIKhan: City Mayor

40 seconds ago
 Deserving people will receive food hamper in Hazro ..

Deserving people will receive food hamper in Hazro from March 5

42 seconds ago
 Pakistan's embassy in UAE launch book on Pakistan' ..

Pakistan's embassy in UAE launch book on Pakistan's nuclear deterrence

23 minutes ago
 WASA issues SOPs to facilitate its consumers durin ..

WASA issues SOPs to facilitate its consumers during Ramadan

22 minutes ago
 "Clean and Green Punjab" initiative launched

"Clean and Green Punjab" initiative launched

22 minutes ago
Huawei unveils comprehensive suite of intelligent ..

Huawei unveils comprehensive suite of intelligent solutions at MWC 2024

23 minutes ago
 'Shocked' EU demands probe into Gaza aid convoy de ..

'Shocked' EU demands probe into Gaza aid convoy deaths

22 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to sow summer vegetables till end ..

Farmers advised to sow summer vegetables till end of March

22 minutes ago
 NBF, PAL forge strategic alliance for book distrib ..

NBF, PAL forge strategic alliance for book distribution

28 minutes ago
 Eating dry fruits good for health: Experts

Eating dry fruits good for health: Experts

25 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation dips further in February

Eurozone inflation dips further in February

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan