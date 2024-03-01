- Home
Balochistan Health Sent Two Trucks Of Medical Kits For Women, Girls Of Rain Hit Areas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 10:06 PM
Provincial Coordinator MNCH Program Dr. Gul Sabin Azam has sent two trucks of Dignity Kits and Clean Delivery Kits for pregnant women and teenage girls of Gwadar and Turbat on the directives of Balochistan Secretary Health Abdullah Khan and Director General Health Dr. Farooq Hoth
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Provincial Coordinator MNCH Program Dr. Gul Sabin Azam has sent two trucks of Dignity Kits and Clean Delivery Kits for pregnant women and teenage girls of Gwadar and Turbat on the directives of Balochistan Secretary Health Abdullah Khan and Director General Health Dr. Farooq Hoth.
Emergency medical aid for women and girls in rain-affected areas was sent overnight, said a press release issued here on Friday.
Medical aid including 148 Dignity Kits and 100 Clean Delivery Kits were dispatched to Gwadar while 150 Dignity Kits and 100 Clean Delivery Kits were sent to Turbat.
These Dignity kits were provided by UNFPA and clean delivery kits by WHO.
The statement said that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan provided two trucks for delivery of medical supplies for rain-affected areas.
The supply of medical supplies will provide reproductive health support to pregnant women and adolescent girls in rain-affected areas.
The consignment will be handed over to the District Health Officer and ES.
