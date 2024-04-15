Open Menu

Balochistan Is The Future Of Pakistan And Gwadar Will Be An Important Milestone In The Journey Of A Strong Economy. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 01:26 PM

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone in the journey of a strong economy. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Balochistan separatist elements are active to create an atmosphere of terrorism in the province with external funding, the killing of Punjabi passengers in the buses is a link to promote provincialism. Leader of Muslim League Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan said that anti-national elements are trying day and night to destabilize the country.He said that Pakistan's armed forces and law enforcement agencies are working very hard to deal with internal and external challenges.

He said that Pakistan is moving towards a safe and stable state, which the enemy is trying to create every possible crisis to sabotage.He further said that the future of Balochistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone in the journey of the strong economy.

Balochistan separatist elements are active to create an atmosphere of terrorism in the province with external funding.

