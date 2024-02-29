Banning Kashmiri political parties part of India’s relentless campaign to crush liberation struggle: Wani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Prominent Hurriyat leader and senior vice chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani has said that the Indian authorities' decision to declare Kashmiri political parties as unlawful associations was part of India’s relentless campaign to crush the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle, suppress dissent and consolidate its illegal occupation.

Taking a dig at Indian government's authoritarian measures, the Hurriyat leader said that declaring both factions of the Muslim Conference led by Prof. Abdul Ghani Bhat and GN Sumji as “unlawful associations” speak volumes about the fascist drift taken by the Modi's government, a news release said here on Thursday.

These actions, he said, were not only against the democratic norms but a flagrant violation of basic human rights and international humanitarian law.

" All that India needs to realize is that it cannot crush the Kashmiris' ongoing legitimate struggle by imposing sanctions on political activists and their activities", Wani said, adding that such colonial era tactics would not help New Delhi to prevent Kashmiris from pursing their just cause for which they had offered unprecedented sacrifices.

It may be recalled here that the Indian authorities have already declared over a half dozen Kashmiri political parties as unlawful associations under notorious UAPA act.