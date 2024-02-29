- Home
- Pakistan
- Banning Kashmiri political parties part of India’s relentless campaign to crush liberation struggl ..
Banning Kashmiri Political Parties Part Of India’s Relentless Campaign To Crush Liberation Struggle: Wani
Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Prominent Hurriyat leader and senior vice chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani has said that the Indian authorities' decision to declare Kashmiri political parties as unlawful associations was part of India’s relentless campaign to crush the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle, suppress dissent and consolidate its illegal occupation.
Taking a dig at Indian government's authoritarian measures, the Hurriyat leader said that declaring both factions of the Muslim Conference led by Prof. Abdul Ghani Bhat and GN Sumji as “unlawful associations” speak volumes about the fascist drift taken by the Modi's government, a news release said here on Thursday.
These actions, he said, were not only against the democratic norms but a flagrant violation of basic human rights and international humanitarian law.
" All that India needs to realize is that it cannot crush the Kashmiris' ongoing legitimate struggle by imposing sanctions on political activists and their activities", Wani said, adding that such colonial era tactics would not help New Delhi to prevent Kashmiris from pursing their just cause for which they had offered unprecedented sacrifices.
It may be recalled here that the Indian authorities have already declared over a half dozen Kashmiri political parties as unlawful associations under notorious UAPA act.
Recent Stories
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs
Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly
Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran Khan’s letter to IMF detrimental to national economy: Tarar3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Institute of Education to announce NAT results on Friday3 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in Gracylane, Jamhra & adjoining areas3 minutes ago
-
RDA issues notice to owner of illegal housing scheme Olive Dale Farm Houses13 minutes ago
-
Suki Kanari Hydropower project Kagha successfully commences water storage13 minutes ago
-
38 criminals held during crackdown13 minutes ago
-
Training on first aid, fire safety held for students, staff22 minutes ago
-
Matric annual exams to start on Mar 1; RBISE finalizes all arrangements23 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against profiteers ahead of Ramazan23 minutes ago
-
Khyber district completes preparations for polio Campaign23 minutes ago
-
Cardiology institute DG Khan great blessing for the region, says Commissioner23 minutes ago
-
15 'criminals' arrested23 minutes ago