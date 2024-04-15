Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan pay tribute to writer Tariq Ashraf

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in its weekly literary session on Sunday observed 32nd death anniversary of eminent story writer and Editor ‘Sohni’ Magazine.

Presiding over the session, story writer and Novelist Saleem Channa said that Tariq Ashraf was a prominent name of Sindh Literature and narrated modern literature, resistance literature and creative literature in a unique style in Sohni Magazine. His literary contribution will be remembered for a long time.

Saleem Channa said that Tariq Ashraf was the only editor who was put behind bars on allegation of writing truth.

Writer Gul Sher Korejo said that Tariq Ashraf was a self-esteemed writer and Sindhi literature needs intellectuals like Tariq Ashraf in this age.

Secretary General Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan Wahid Kandhro said that Tariq Ashraf after Rooh Rihan Magazine Sohni Magazine irrigated Sindhi Literature. He stressed the need for re-publish memorable editorials of Sohni Magazine.

Writer Juman Ansari and Aziz Channa also expressed their views on the occasion.