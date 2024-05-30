Open Menu

Belgium Ambassador Calls On PRCS Chairman

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 06:53 PM

Charles Delogne, the Belgium Ambassador to Pakistan, visited the National Headquarters of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Thursday, where the PRCS representatives warmly welcomed him upon arrival

In his meeting with PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, the two leaders discussed the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Belgium, focusing on humanitarian cooperation and exploring potential joint initiatives to support vulnerable communities in Pakistan.

Chairman Laghari emphasized PRCS's extensive humanitarian services across the country, particularly highlighting the assistance provided to millions affected by the 2022 monsoon floods.

He detailed the various facilities and support mechanisms PRCS has implemented, including ongoing recovery efforts for flood-affected families such as shelter, livelihood support, WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene), cash assistance and others.

Ambassador Charles Delogne on the occasion extended his best wishes and commended the organization’s efforts under Chairman Laghari's leadership. He praised PRCS's initiatives during natural disasters and crises, reiterating Belgium's commitment to supporting humanitarian causes.

Chairman Laghari appreciated Ambassador Delogne's contributions during his tenure in Pakistan, acknowledging his role in strengthening Pakistan-Belgium relations and fostering cooperation on the global stage.

Following the meeting, Ambassador Delogne spoke to the media, lauding PRCS's humanitarian services and efforts to bolster diplomatic relations. He emphasized the universal importance of humanitarian work and praised PRCS's historically significant contributions.

Ambassador Delogne also visited the PRCS library and inscribed his remarks in the guest book. As a token of appreciation, Chairman Laghari presented him with his book, "Dastan-e-Azam."

