Belgium Ambassador Calls On PRCS Chairman
Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 06:53 PM
Charles Delogne, the Belgium Ambassador to Pakistan, visited the National Headquarters of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Thursday, where the PRCS representatives warmly welcomed him upon arrival
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Charles Delogne, the Belgium Ambassador to Pakistan, visited the National Headquarters of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Thursday, where the PRCS representatives warmly welcomed him upon arrival.
In his meeting with PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, the two leaders discussed the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Belgium, focusing on humanitarian cooperation and exploring potential joint initiatives to support vulnerable communities in Pakistan.
Chairman Laghari emphasized PRCS's extensive humanitarian services across the country, particularly highlighting the assistance provided to millions affected by the 2022 monsoon floods.
He detailed the various facilities and support mechanisms PRCS has implemented, including ongoing recovery efforts for flood-affected families such as shelter, livelihood support, WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene), cash assistance and others.
Ambassador Charles Delogne on the occasion extended his best wishes and commended the organization’s efforts under Chairman Laghari's leadership. He praised PRCS's initiatives during natural disasters and crises, reiterating Belgium's commitment to supporting humanitarian causes.
Chairman Laghari appreciated Ambassador Delogne's contributions during his tenure in Pakistan, acknowledging his role in strengthening Pakistan-Belgium relations and fostering cooperation on the global stage.
Following the meeting, Ambassador Delogne spoke to the media, lauding PRCS's humanitarian services and efforts to bolster diplomatic relations. He emphasized the universal importance of humanitarian work and praised PRCS's historically significant contributions.
Ambassador Delogne also visited the PRCS library and inscribed his remarks in the guest book. As a token of appreciation, Chairman Laghari presented him with his book, "Dastan-e-Azam."
Recent Stories
Ghana vice consul general meets commerce minister
Six profiteers held
PAF, Wapda qualify for Memorial Basketball seims
SC rejects request for live streaming of NAB amendments case
Federal Ombudsman's advisor holds open court in Jund
Action against 11,000 under-age drivers
Water flow into miners from Rohri canal to remain suspended till 5 June
Jinnah House attack: ATC remands accused in police custody
Provincial minister announces plans for higher education commission
I am in solitary confinement, Imran Khan tells SC
CDWP recommends two projects worth Rs609.45 billion to ECNEC for consideration
Kompany insists call from Bayern Munich was no surprise
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ghana vice consul general meets commerce minister4 minutes ago
-
Six profiteers held4 minutes ago
-
SC rejects request for live streaming of NAB amendments case4 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman's advisor holds open court in Jund10 minutes ago
-
Action against 11,000 under-age drivers10 minutes ago
-
Water flow into miners from Rohri canal to remain suspended till 5 June10 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC remands accused in police custody10 minutes ago
-
Provincial minister announces plans for higher education commission10 minutes ago
-
I am in solitary confinement, Imran Khan tells SC23 minutes ago
-
PM for mutually beneficial stronger Pakistan-Azerbaijan trade, investment ties20 minutes ago
-
Police communication officers hiring process at PSCA continues58 minutes ago
-
Two killed in road accident58 minutes ago