Open Menu

Bhai Khan Welfare Association Setup Heat Stroke Centre

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2024 | 11:31 PM

Bhai Khan Welfare association setup heat stroke centre

Chairman Union Council Azhar Shaikh has said that though competing climate change was a difficult task however by adopting precautionary measures we can protect our people in prevailing heat wave

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Chairman Union Council Azhar Shaikh has said that though competing climate change was a difficult task however by adopting precautionary measures we can protect our people in prevailing heat wave.

He expressed these views while inaugurating heat stroke at Bhai Khan Chowk. On the occasion pamphlets were also distributed among people to educate them about the intensity of heat wave.

He said that this month, the Department of Meteorology and the General Directorate of Civil Defense have predicted that the temperature is likely to remain between 47 and 55 degrees Celsius.

He advised people to avoid going out unnecessarily in the afternoon and to use more water and drink.

Haji Bhai Khan Welfare is a pioneer in the service of humanity.

On this occasion, the founder and general secretary of Welfare Haji Muhammad Yasin Arain said that on the directives of District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jafar Khan a separate heat stroke wards have been established in all government hospitals. Dry, hot and red skin in case of fainting or vomiting should be taken to the hospital immediately, while a door-to-door awareness campaign has been started in Latifabad to install cold water fountains in various public places.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Water Heat Wave All Government

Recent Stories

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

38 minutes ago
 Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manag ..

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

47 minutes ago
 Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justif ..

Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism

47 minutes ago
 Free media, responsible opposition play crucial ro ..

Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..

49 minutes ago
 AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise ..

AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash

49 minutes ago
 Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for f ..

Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win

49 minutes ago
Police arrest two persons in murder case

Police arrest two persons in murder case

51 minutes ago
 ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence ..

ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders

57 minutes ago
 Business community condole tragic death of Iranian ..

Business community condole tragic death of Iranian President

51 minutes ago
 Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan

Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan

51 minutes ago
 City faces heatwave, temperature soars to 43.7°C

City faces heatwave, temperature soars to 43.7°C

51 minutes ago
 HSSC-I exams being held successfully: Chairman BIS ..

HSSC-I exams being held successfully: Chairman BISE

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan