Bilawal condemns attack on PPP candidate in Bajaur

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on PPP leader, Akhundzada Chattan in Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on PPP leader, Akhundzada Chattan in Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He demanded the arrest of the perpetrators of the attack on the PPP candidate in the constituency NA-8, Bajaur, said a press release issued here by the party secretariat.

It is a matter of grave concern to target the PPP candidate during the election campaign in the by-election, he said.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has failed to maintain law and order during by election.

No coercion, violence and terrorism can demoralise the workers of the party, he added.