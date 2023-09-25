Open Menu

BISP Starts Disbursement Of Quarterly Tranche Of Benazir Kafaalat

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 06:56 PM

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has started the disbursement of the quarterly tranche (July-September) of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance to the beneficiaries across the country

According to the BISP, the process of disbursement of the quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat has started to disburse Rs. 9000/- per household among around nine million registered beneficiary families.

The beneficiaries, in case of any complaint, can approach the nearest BISP Tehsil Offices or call on toll-free helpline number 080026477 of the Benazir Income Support Program.

The special Control Room has been activated in the BISP headquarters to address the complaints of the beneficiaries promptly.

However, the beneficiaries can also contact on WhatsApp numbers including 0320-3263026 (Sindh), 0320-3263041 9Punjab), 0325-5365469 (Balochistan), 0325-5365469 (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan

The messages from Benazir Income Support Program are sent only from 8171 and messages from any other number should not be trusted.

