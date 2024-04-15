Blind murder case solved, brother among two held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Police have solved a blind murder case and arrested two accused of the case including the real brother of the deceased within the 36 hours of the crime at Bhakil Bhir area in premises of Mumtazabad police station on Monday.

This was disclosed by the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar in a press conference at his office.

He said that police received a call through emergency helpline 15 about murder of 30-year old Muhammad Abid s/o Wahi Bukhash where two unidentified armed outlaws shot him dead and fled away.

He said that deceased’s brother Muhammad Amir reported police that his brother Muhammad Abid was serving as a labour at cattle pen of Muhammad Akram s/o Shaukat Ali situated at Bhakil Bhir in premises of Mumtazabad. He alleged that two unidentified armed outlaws have killed his brother and threw the body on the road at Basti Ejazabad Bhakil Bhir.

The police registered the case number 889/24 under section 302 and started the investigations into the incident.

Taking action on the incident, a special team was formed under the supervision of SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid and SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf to arrest the criminals, CPO added.

The police team solved the blind murder case and started the investigations from the complainant Muhammad Amir. The accused Muhammad Amir confessed the crime that he along with his brother-in-law Muhammad Abid s/o Zaffar Hussain shot him dead over suspicion of illicit relationship with his (complainant) wife.

The police also arrested the accused Muhammad Abid s/o Zaffar Hussain, however, further investigations were underway from the accused, the CPO added.He also appreciated the police team for tracing the blind murder case within a short period of 36 hours.