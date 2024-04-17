Blind murder traced, 5 including constable arrested

Jhang Bazaar police claimed to have traced out a blind murder within three weeks and arrested five accused including a police constable on murder charges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Jhang Bazaar police claimed to have traced out a blind murder within three weeks and arrested five accused including a police constable on murder charges.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that one Zeeshan Ahmad resident of Mustafa Abad along with his wife Shazia Bibi was going on a motorcycle for Eid shopping when unidentified motorcyclists chased them and shot him dead near Darbar Baba Lasoori Shah.

The police registered a case on the complaint of Shazia Bibi and started investigation on scientific lines.

The police traced out whereabouts of the accused Shoaib shooter and arrested him for investigation. During initial interrogation, the accused revealed that Hasan Khan hired his services for killing his cousin Zeeshan Ahmad and he along with other accomplices including police constable Talha, Rizwan, Zain and Shehzad killed Zeeshan Ahmad on Lasoori Shah Road.

The police on his indication also arrested constable Talha, Rizwan, Zain and Shehzad after three weeks of the incident while further investigation was under progress, he added.