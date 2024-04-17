Open Menu

Blind Murder Traced, 5 Including Constable Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 10:56 PM

Blind murder traced, 5 including constable arrested

Jhang Bazaar police claimed to have traced out a blind murder within three weeks and arrested five accused including a police constable on murder charges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Jhang Bazaar police claimed to have traced out a blind murder within three weeks and arrested five accused including a police constable on murder charges.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that one Zeeshan Ahmad resident of Mustafa Abad along with his wife Shazia Bibi was going on a motorcycle for Eid shopping when unidentified motorcyclists chased them and shot him dead near Darbar Baba Lasoori Shah.

The police registered a case on the complaint of Shazia Bibi and started investigation on scientific lines.

The police traced out whereabouts of the accused Shoaib shooter and arrested him for investigation. During initial interrogation, the accused revealed that Hasan Khan hired his services for killing his cousin Zeeshan Ahmad and he along with other accomplices including police constable Talha, Rizwan, Zain and Shehzad killed Zeeshan Ahmad on Lasoori Shah Road.

The police on his indication also arrested constable Talha, Rizwan, Zain and Shehzad after three weeks of the incident while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Road Wife Jhang Progress Hasan Khan

Recent Stories

Moyes hopes Leverkusen's title celebrations benefi ..

Moyes hopes Leverkusen's title celebrations benefit West Ham

38 seconds ago
 Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting on civic probl ..

Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting on civic problems

40 seconds ago
 AJK gov’t initiates efforts to revive sick indus ..

AJK gov’t initiates efforts to revive sick industrial units

42 seconds ago
 International financial partners to invest $1.8 bl ..

International financial partners to invest $1.8 bln in KP: Advisor

3 minutes ago
 World Hemophilia Day observed to underscore import ..

World Hemophilia Day observed to underscore importance of providing comprehensiv ..

29 seconds ago
 Iran sanctions, Ukraine on agenda at G7 meet in Ca ..

Iran sanctions, Ukraine on agenda at G7 meet in Capri

31 seconds ago
Thousands rally in Georgia as MPs advance controve ..

Thousands rally in Georgia as MPs advance controversial 'foreign influence' law

34 seconds ago
 Six in a family with heart on the 'right side'

Six in a family with heart on the 'right side'

35 seconds ago
 Sindh govt to introduce non-formal education syste ..

Sindh govt to introduce non-formal education system to facilitate 2 million out ..

28 minutes ago
 Croatia votes in high numbers after bitter PM-pres ..

Croatia votes in high numbers after bitter PM-president fight

28 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi imposes rain emergency in view of ra ..

Mayor Karachi imposes rain emergency in view of rain forecast: COO KWSC

28 minutes ago
 Volcano erupts in Indonesia, alert level raised to ..

Volcano erupts in Indonesia, alert level raised to highest point

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan