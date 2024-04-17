Blind Murder Traced, 5 Including Constable Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 10:56 PM
Jhang Bazaar police claimed to have traced out a blind murder within three weeks and arrested five accused including a police constable on murder charges
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Jhang Bazaar police claimed to have traced out a blind murder within three weeks and arrested five accused including a police constable on murder charges.
Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that one Zeeshan Ahmad resident of Mustafa Abad along with his wife Shazia Bibi was going on a motorcycle for Eid shopping when unidentified motorcyclists chased them and shot him dead near Darbar Baba Lasoori Shah.
The police registered a case on the complaint of Shazia Bibi and started investigation on scientific lines.
The police traced out whereabouts of the accused Shoaib shooter and arrested him for investigation. During initial interrogation, the accused revealed that Hasan Khan hired his services for killing his cousin Zeeshan Ahmad and he along with other accomplices including police constable Talha, Rizwan, Zain and Shehzad killed Zeeshan Ahmad on Lasoori Shah Road.
The police on his indication also arrested constable Talha, Rizwan, Zain and Shehzad after three weeks of the incident while further investigation was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Moyes hopes Leverkusen's title celebrations benefit West Ham
Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting on civic problems
AJK gov’t initiates efforts to revive sick industrial units
International financial partners to invest $1.8 bln in KP: Advisor
World Hemophilia Day observed to underscore importance of providing comprehensiv ..
Iran sanctions, Ukraine on agenda at G7 meet in Capri
Thousands rally in Georgia as MPs advance controversial 'foreign influence' law
Six in a family with heart on the 'right side'
Sindh govt to introduce non-formal education system to facilitate 2 million out ..
Croatia votes in high numbers after bitter PM-president fight
Mayor Karachi imposes rain emergency in view of rain forecast: COO KWSC
Volcano erupts in Indonesia, alert level raised to highest point
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting on civic problems40 seconds ago
-
Sindh govt to introduce non-formal education system to facilitate 2 million out of school children28 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi imposes rain emergency in view of rain forecast: COO KWSC28 minutes ago
-
PUAN hosts first-ever Accessibility and Inclusion Job Fair27 minutes ago
-
Seven terrorists attempting to infiltrate Pak-Afghan border killed in North Waziristan27 minutes ago
-
AJK TEVTA, Islamic Relief signs terms of partnership28 minutes ago
-
FM Dar, Czech counterpart discuss bilateral issues, reaffirm to promote cooperation28 minutes ago
-
AD Environment inspects 10 brick kilns28 minutes ago
-
Khanzada calls for better public service delivery28 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms significance of Pak-Turkmenistan longstanding, historic ties1 hour ago
-
Two robbers gang busted1 hour ago
-
Akhunzada Chattan remains safe in bomb attack1 hour ago