Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) United States (US) Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome while celebrating 20th anniversary of ‘English Access Scholarship Program’, lauded the remarkable achievements of alumni, students and teachers besides highlighting their exceptional success in that regard.

Addressing the English Access Scholarship Program celebration ceremony held here on Saturday, he said it was honour for him to be here and spent time with the English Access community, including teachers and alumni as today, we marked two decades of the Access Program.

He said, “Our English-language programs are one of the highlights of the long-standing cooperation between the United States and Pakistan. The U.S. government is supporting Access because we believe in building connections between Americans and Pakistanis.”

Since 2004, more than 27,000 Pakistani students have graduated from the Access program, including more than 8,000 here in the Islamabad region, he said and adding that his sincerest congratulations to all those present and urged them to join us in giving the Access teachers and coordinators a big round of applause.

Ambassador said that today, our Access alumni work in every profession you can think of–government, science, business, agriculture, academics, the arts, law enforcement, and many others. “I am proud of their achievements and the role the U.S. mission in Pakistan has played in supporting them,” he added.

During his tenure here in Islamabad, he said that the U.S. Embassy and the Regional English Language Office at the Public Diplomacy section have held numerous gatherings, such as today’s anniversary celebration, to allow us to network, learn more about each other and to collaborate and exchange knowledge and experiences.

“I have traveled across Pakistan and always been impressed with the impact Access alumni are having in their respective communities. Their journey towards community service, volunteerism, and spreading knowledge and opportunities to others who were once in their shoes creates the ripple effect fundamental to the principles of this program,” Blome maintained.

He said that Access is about far more than just developing English-language proficiency. It develops future leaders by teaching leadership skills and fostering a sense of self-belief that extends beyond the classroom and into practical life, this program is providing opportunity and hope to those who might have otherwise been overlooked or underserved.

Donald Blome said, “I hope all the Access alumni present today are proud of yourselves for putting the tools Access taught you to great use. Whether that is achieving admissions into local universities, obtaining employment or receiving scholarships to study in the U.S.”

He extended thanks to teachers for participating in our training and exchange programs and helping us to teach American culture and values that lead to a stronger cultural understanding.

He applauded the countless exemplary stories of success, resilience, and transformation, thanks to all participants who made this program possible and success.

On the occasion, U.S. Mission Spokesperson Jonathan Lalley said that Access to English opens a world of opportunity. Today, the United States is delighted to celebrate 20 years of the English Access Scholarship Program in Pakistan.

He said that Access scholarships help Pakistani students from diverse backgrounds build English and leadership skills – including students who might otherwise be overlooked or underserved. The skills they learn during the two-year program have a life-long impact.

“We are proud of the professional achievements of our Access alumni, and the positive and long-lasting impact they have on their communities. The work they are doing to build a brighter future reflects the best of the U.S.-Pakistan partnership,” he concluded.

For those who are interested in learning more about the Access program or other English learning opportunities, check out the “RELO Pakistan” Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/RELOPakistan/) or reach out to our Embassies, Consulates, and Lincoln Corners.