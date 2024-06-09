Open Menu

Body Found From Canal

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Body found from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) A body of a youth was found from the Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Roshanwala police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that some passersby witnessed a body of a 26-year-old man floating in the Rakh Branch Canal near Roshanwali Jhall Sammundri Road and informed Rescue 1122.

Divers of Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the police who dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem. The body was later identified as Muhammad Zubair of Ayub Colony Jhang Road while an investigation is ongoing, he added.

