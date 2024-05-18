Open Menu

Body Of Addict Man Found From Roadside

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 10:59 PM

Body of addict man found from roadside

The body of an addict man was found from a roadside in the precinct of Factory Area police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The body of an addict man was found from a roadside in the precinct of Factory Area police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a sexagenarian man lying at a roadside near American Hospital Rajbah Road and informed Rescue 1122.

Rescue 1122 took the body into custody which was identified as Akram (60) resident of Adda Sohal Jhang Road. The ill-fated man was an addict person and he may expire due to overdose of drugs.

The corpse was handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.

