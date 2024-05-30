Boiler Sealed, Fine Imposed On Owner
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 07:11 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Environment Protection Department has sealed a boiler of an industrial unit and imposed a total fine of Rs.200,000 on the owner on charge of polluting the environment.
A spokesman for the Environment department said here on Thursday that environment teams checked various industrial units and found a sizing unit burning of prohibited material.
Therefore, the team sealed premises of the boiler and imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on the owner of the industrial unit situated at Darbar Qaim Sain road, he added.
