Book Fair Draws Thousands In Hassanabdal, Promotes Love For Reading
The Sir Syed Educational Foundation Pakistan (SSEFP) in Hassanabdal hosted its second annual book fair, drawing thousands of book enthusiasts, writers, and intellectuals, on Saturday
According to APP Correspondent, The event featured over 50 stalls with around 0.1 million books on various subjects including science, fiction, Islamic literature, medicine, engineering and technology.
The fair was inaugurated by Muskan Butt, a second-year student and poetess Ansa from Pindigheb town. Students praised the effort of SSEFP, saying books are a great source of inner enlightenment.
Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza, the chief guest, emphasized the importance of reading in human development and encouraged students to make book reading a habit.
The event showcased a vast array of books and education-related accessories at discounted rates, making it a treasure trove for students and book enthusiasts.
The book fair was a resounding success with students and book lovers praising the effort of SSEFP in making books accessible and affordable.
Other dignitaries, including Director General Rahmatul Alameen Authority Zafar Mahmood Malik, Managing Director National Book Foundation Dr. Mazhar Hameed, and member Punjab assembly Sardar Muhammad Ali also spoke at the event, highlighting the significance of reading and the role of Sir Syed Education Foundation in promoting education and healthy activities in the district.
