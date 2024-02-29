British Councils Selects 600 Schools To Promote Inclusive Education
Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 10:44 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The British Council selected 600 schools from 12 districts of South Punjab for its instructional Leadership Programme for the training of school heads to improve administrative and teaching matters.
It has also nominated 140 teachers for the Leadership Excellence Awards for outstanding performance for exclusive education promotion.
The training will be conducted at district headquarters levels through the assistance and collaboration of School Education Department (SED) South Punjab
As many as 40 girls and 10 boys schools have been selected from each district as part of the pilot project.
1500 headteachers will be selected from Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, and Punjab under the School Connect: Instructional Leadership Programme.
