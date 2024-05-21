BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering Management Sciences (BUITEMS) Dr. Khalid Hafeez said that measures would be taken to provide the required funds to the universities in order to meet the demands of education and research in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering Management Sciences (BUITEMS) Dr. Khalid Hafeez said that measures would be taken to provide the required funds to the universities in order to meet the demands of education and research in the province.

He said that the BUITEMS was facing a loss of Rs 4 billion annually, which was affecting the education system.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at BUITEMS here.

Dr. Khalid Hafeez said that he was happy to hold a national level festival in the institution, saying that 160 Ph.D. s were serving in the BUITEMS while more 160 Ph.D.s would soon be part of BUITMS’s Main Artificial academy to be activated in the next three years.

With the support of Germany, experts are being prepared to improve the environment and deal with natural disasters, this project will be completed in three years, he noted.

He said that all the universities were facing financial crisis and the budget for higher education institution should be allocated.

Separate budget should be allocated for the universities in order to address issues of the varsities in the province, he said adding that for the past five years, there has been no increase in the portion reserved for universities in the budget.

He said that the successful Pakistan Literature Festival was held in the BUITEMS and twenty thousand people attended the festival in five days which was positive sign for the university and the province.

He said that some of unpleasant incidents were happened in the festival by youth during watching the famous artists which were controlled.