BUITEMS VC Calls For Funds Allocation For Varsities
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 11:48 PM
Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering Management Sciences (BUITEMS) Dr. Khalid Hafeez said that measures would be taken to provide the required funds to the universities in order to meet the demands of education and research in the province
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering Management Sciences (BUITEMS) Dr. Khalid Hafeez said that measures would be taken to provide the required funds to the universities in order to meet the demands of education and research in the province.
He said that the BUITEMS was facing a loss of Rs 4 billion annually, which was affecting the education system.
He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at BUITEMS here.
Dr. Khalid Hafeez said that he was happy to hold a national level festival in the institution, saying that 160 Ph.D. s were serving in the BUITEMS while more 160 Ph.D.s would soon be part of BUITMS’s Main Artificial academy to be activated in the next three years.
With the support of Germany, experts are being prepared to improve the environment and deal with natural disasters, this project will be completed in three years, he noted.
He said that all the universities were facing financial crisis and the budget for higher education institution should be allocated.
Separate budget should be allocated for the universities in order to address issues of the varsities in the province, he said adding that for the past five years, there has been no increase in the portion reserved for universities in the budget.
He said that the successful Pakistan Literature Festival was held in the BUITEMS and twenty thousand people attended the festival in five days which was positive sign for the university and the province.
He said that some of unpleasant incidents were happened in the festival by youth during watching the famous artists which were controlled.
Recent Stories
Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile
Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator
China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inauguration speech
DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of violence against Pakistanis
UN health agency chief calls for end to recent Israeli siege of Gaza Hospital
BISE Hyderabad announces results of oriental languages examination
Starc helps Kolkata thrash Hyderabad to reach IPL final
Sindh edu dept launches school enrollment campaign
Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justi ..
One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator3 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of violence against Pakistanis10 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights ..1 hour ago
-
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development1 hour ago
-
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities1 hour ago
-
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 241 hour ago
-
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered1 hour ago
-
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors2 hours ago
-
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal2 hours ago
-
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime Minister Muhammad Sh ..2 hours ago
-
Tarar presents three ordinances in Senate2 hours ago
-
Malir Expressway to be opened from Qayyumabad to Airport by the end of 2024: Mayor Karachi2 hours ago