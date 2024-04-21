By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats continues

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2024) Counting of votes is underway after polling of by-elections on twenty one vacant seats of National and Provincial Assemblies.

The polling for by-election on 21 seats of National and Provincial Assemblies was conducted and continued till five in the evening without any break.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan, the polling was held on five National Assembly seats, twelve Punjab Assembly seats, two seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and two seats of Balochistan Assembly.

The Election Commission had set up Election Monitoring and Control Centers to register and address public complaints during the by-elections.

These Centers are located at provincial, divisional and district levels, in addition to the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad.