Open Menu

Campaign Launched In Sargodha To Operationalise All Water Filtration Plants

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Campaign launched in Sargodha to operationalise all water filtration plants

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Aab-e-Pak Authority (APA) has launched a survey to take control of all water filtration plants, being operated by various departments in Sargodha division.

The APA has put a plan to conduct a comprehensive audit of the plants and ensure repair and reconstruction of non-functional units. This will be followed by outsourcing these plants and forming local committees for operating and maintaining them on permanent basis. The APA will be limited to testing the water quality and displaying the results outside the plant.

This information was revealed in a meeting, chaired by Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Wednesday. The meeting was attended via video link by Chief Executive Officer APA Punjab Zahid Aziz and his team, as well as all four deputy commissioners of Sargodha division, the director development, the director local government, and municipal officers.

The meeting was informed that an initial survey indicated 85 out of 125 plants across the division were non-functional.

The APA is already operating 69 functional plants in all the four districts. The commissioner instructed the deputy commissioners to fully support the authority in completing the survey promptly and collect details of both functional and non-functional plants in rural areas.

He said that a management model would be developed to ensure sustainable operation of these plants once the survey was completed. The meeting was informed that a toll-free number would be issued for complaints regarding filtration plants, and periodic water testing by a third party would be conducted.

The commissioner emphasised that providing clean drinking water to the residents of Sargodha division was a critical issue. He promised that the divisional as well as district administration would collaborate with the APA to take all necessary steps to restore filtration plants and ensure supply of quality water to the public.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Water Sargodha All Government

Recent Stories

PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran

PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran

35 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 4

40 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance i ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance in providing cheap essential go ..

58 minutes ago
 Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming ..

Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming Phone of the PUBG MOBILE Supe ..

1 hour ago
 Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in ..

Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in Tehran

2 hours ago
  T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad b ..

 T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow

3 hours ago
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

4 hours ago
 President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer off ..

President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to care ..

Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan