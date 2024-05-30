'Cancer Is A Serious Health Problem': Syed Qasim Ali Shah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, announced on Thursday that chemotherapy used in the treatment of breast cancer will be included in the health card very soon.
He made this announcement while speaking at an important function on breast cancer services organized at Khyber Teaching Hospital, according to a press release issued here.
Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah and MNA Arbab Sher Ali attended the ceremony as special guests.
Chairman board of Governor Dr. Umar Ayub Khan, MD Prof. Dr. Mohammad Ayaz Khan, Chairperson General Surgery Prof. Dr. Mah Munir Khan, Assistant Prof. Dr. Irum Sabir, and other faculty members participated in the management of Khyber Teaching Hospital.
In the event, Assistant Professor of Cancer Unit, Dr. Irum Sabir, presented a comprehensive report on the treatment of cancer patients, which highlighted the data of breast cancer patients so far and the problems faced.
She said that in 2022, 6206, 2023, 8733, and 3989 breast cancer patients were treated in 2024.
She added, "Breast care services at Khyber Teaching Hospital are exceptional, and we are very proud of our achievements since 2019."
Our dedicated team, led by Prof. Dr. Mah Munir Khan, Dr. Irum Sabir, Asst. Assistant Professor Dr. Muhammad Tariq, Assistant Professor Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad Shah, Professor Dr. Hina Gul, Dr. Mahmood Akhtar Khattak, and Dr. Kulsoom Nawab, are highly skilled healthcare professionals.
Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah said, "In his speech, he said that cancer is a serious health problem that we have to fight together.
"
"Unfortunately, one in eight women is at risk of developing cancer. We all have to work together to meet this challenge, and more improvements are needed."
"I am happy to announce that chemotherapy will soon be included in the health card program to facilitate access to cancer treatment," he added.
"Moreover, mammogram machines will also be provided to the hospital."
The health minister said, "Our effort is to improve the efficiency of the health sector by adopting modern technology."
"Gamma knives will be introduced soon in Khyber Teaching Hospital, and the process of setting up the cath lab will be expedited," he continued.
During the ceremony, Chairman BOG Dr. Umar Ayub Khan highlighted the hospital's recent achievements, including the establishment of 80 modular beds and state-of-the-art tables for orthopedic surgeries.
He expressed pride in the successful discussion of 25–30 cases of breast sarcoma in each meeting and appreciated the excellent efforts of Prof. Mah Munir and her team.
Chairperson of the of the Department of General Surgery, Prof. Dr. Mah Munir, took the opportunity to highlight the outstanding achievements of the Breast Care Unit.
She said, "It is noteworthy that the unit has conducted the busiest and most extensive breast cancer awareness campaign in October every year."
"Additionally, the unit is proud to have established a one-stop breast care clinic in the province and to be recognized for the FCPS in Breast Surgery, a distinction that ranks it fourth in the country," she informed.
Recent Stories
Vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera and Aura Light Portrait Worth ..
Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists
Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation
Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism
Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security
Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Free medical, eye camp benefits over 900 in Kasur6 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris being victimized for demanding right to self-determination: APHC6 minutes ago
-
Roshan Pakistan programme to end energy crisis: Awais Laghari25 minutes ago
-
Riphah University students visit Senate secretariat at Parliament House26 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates nation as Pakistan launches 2nd satellite for fastest internet connectivity26 minutes ago
-
FTO working to provide relief to business community: Dr. Asif26 minutes ago
-
AIOU connects library network to LMS for online access36 minutes ago
-
Over 2.2m people caught violating for traffic laws in 5 months36 minutes ago
-
Chinese experts achieve diabetes cure through pancreas transplant36 minutes ago
-
Street's children to be facilitated in proper manner: Rana Mashhood36 minutes ago
-
Gardener of police station killed36 minutes ago
-
Claims over legacy of world famous `Butter Chicken’ recipe evinces interest in Peshawar46 minutes ago