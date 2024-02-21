Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Condoles Demise Of Senior Journalist Nazir Naji

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 11:21 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condoles demise of senior journalist Nazir Naji

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of senior journalist Nazir Naji

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of senior journalist Nazir Naji.

In his condolence message, the chief minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the bereaved family.

Mohsin Naqvi while paying tributes to the journalistic services of late Nazir Naji remarked that the services of the late rendered in the field of journalism will always be remembered.

The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab May Family

Recent Stories

Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in t ..

Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry

6 minutes ago
 Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

8 minutes ago
 Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches qu ..

Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches quarter-finals

8 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

8 minutes ago
 Wall Street cautious before Nvidia results, Fed mi ..

Wall Street cautious before Nvidia results, Fed minutes

11 minutes ago
 PML-N, MQM pledge continued federal level cooperat ..

PML-N, MQM pledge continued federal level cooperation

8 minutes ago
Saylani welfare trust equipping young generation w ..

Saylani welfare trust equipping young generation with IT education: Farooqui

6 minutes ago
 Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated pl ..

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in upper KP, GB, Kashmir

6 minutes ago
 Renowned Sindhi poet Saaindad Saand passes away

Renowned Sindhi poet Saaindad Saand passes away

6 minutes ago
 AJK President for improving the quality of educati ..

AJK President for improving the quality of education

6 minutes ago
 UN calls Gaza's humanitarian situation 'inhumane'; ..

UN calls Gaza's humanitarian situation 'inhumane'; people 'hanging by a thread'

6 minutes ago
 Poliovirus reported in Lasbela's environmental sam ..

Poliovirus reported in Lasbela's environmental sample

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan