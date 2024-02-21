- Home
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Condoles Demise Of Senior Journalist Nazir Naji
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 11:21 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of senior journalist Nazir Naji.
In his condolence message, the chief minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the bereaved family.
Mohsin Naqvi while paying tributes to the journalistic services of late Nazir Naji remarked that the services of the late rendered in the field of journalism will always be remembered.
The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.
