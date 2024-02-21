Open Menu

Caretaker CM Punjab Visits Stadium To Watch PSL

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 11:35 PM

Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL

Caretaketr Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) visited Multan Cricket Stadium to watch PSL match on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Caretaketr Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) visited Multan Cricket Stadium to watch PSL match on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Provincial Caretaker Ministers Amir Mir, Bilal Afzal, Wahab Riaz, Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and officials of PCB, CM Mohsin Naqvi reached Multan to watch Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match.

He appreciated both teams for playing positive cricket.

Related Topics

Cricket Multan Police Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Minister Punjab Punjab PCB Pakistan Super League Lahore Qalandars Wahab Riaz Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..

6 minutes ago
 'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's ..

'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora

6 minutes ago
 Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in t ..

Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry

20 minutes ago
 Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

22 minutes ago
 Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches qu ..

Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches quarter-finals

22 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

22 minutes ago
Wall Street cautious before Nvidia results, Fed mi ..

Wall Street cautious before Nvidia results, Fed minutes

25 minutes ago
 PML-N, MQM pledge continued federal level cooperat ..

PML-N, MQM pledge continued federal level cooperation

22 minutes ago
 Saylani welfare trust equipping young generation w ..

Saylani welfare trust equipping young generation with IT education: Farooqui

20 minutes ago
 Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated pl ..

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in upper KP, GB, Kashmir

20 minutes ago
 Renowned Sindhi poet Saaindad Saand passes away

Renowned Sindhi poet Saaindad Saand passes away

20 minutes ago
 AJK President for improving the quality of educati ..

AJK President for improving the quality of education

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan