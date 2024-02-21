Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL

Caretaketr Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) visited Multan Cricket Stadium to watch PSL match on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Caretaketr Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) visited Multan Cricket Stadium to watch PSL match on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Provincial Caretaker Ministers Amir Mir, Bilal Afzal, Wahab Riaz, Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and officials of PCB, CM Mohsin Naqvi reached Multan to watch Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match.

He appreciated both teams for playing positive cricket.