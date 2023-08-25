Caretaker Defence Minister visits NHQ

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Defence Minister Lieutenant General (R) Anwar Ali Hyder visited Naval Headquarters (NHQ) and called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Friday.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was received by the Chief of the Naval Staff and was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters, Pakistan Navy news release said.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to Regional Maritime Security milieu and the operational readiness of Pakistan Navy were discussed.

The Naval Chief apprised the Defence Minister on the roles, capabilities and future modernization plans of Pakistan Navy. He briefed the caretaker minister on recent acquisitions of state-of-the-art platforms and equipment to ensure an invincible seaward defence of the country.

The Naval Chief underscored Pakistan Navy's initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrol and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief missions. He also briefed the Defence Minister on contemporary training being imparted to officers and men to keep them abreast with modern trends of naval warfare.

The caretaker Defence Minister commended the role of Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the maritime interests of the country. He appreciated the dedication of PN officers and men for their unwavering commitment in the performance of duties and remaining at the forefront during natural calamities.

Lieutenant General (R) Anwar Ali Hyder expressed his confidence in Pakistan Navy's operational readiness.