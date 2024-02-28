Caretaker Info Minister Reviews Arrangements For Inaugural Session Of NA
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 28, 2024 | 01:36 PM
Murtaza Solangi has been given a detailed briefing on the arrangements and the facilitation desk established for the registration of newly elected members of the lower house.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi visited the National Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday and reviewed arrangements for the inaugural session of the National Assembly.
On the occasion, he was given a detailed briefing on the arrangements and the facilitation desk established for the registration of newly elected members of the lower house.
(More to come…)
