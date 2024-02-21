Open Menu

Caretaker Minister For National Food Security And Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik Virtually Participates In FAO Conference

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 11:53 PM

Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik virtually participates in FAO conference

Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik on Wednesday virtually participated in the Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific being held in Colombo, Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik on Wednesday virtually participated in the Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific being held in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The four-day ministerial conference, lead by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and hosted by the Government of Sri Lanka, commenced on Februray 19. It aimed at reforming the agri food system, a news release said

The FAO representation in Pakistan provided technical support to the Pakistani delegation to participate in the conference.

Emphasizing the importance of the conference, FAO Representative in Pakistan Ms Florence Rolle said that Pakistan's high-level participation in the important conference would help guide FAO’s work here in Pakistan and right across the Asia and Pacific region, as "all FAO member nations share a common goal of achieving the SDGs by 2030, particularly those goals relating to hunger, poverty and inequality."

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Sri Lanka Agriculture Guide Florence Colombo Agri Lead All Government Share Asia

Recent Stories

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka ..

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series

6 minutes ago
 AJK observes Mother Language Day

AJK observes Mother Language Day

17 minutes ago
 Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

17 minutes ago
 AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase ..

AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..

17 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..

26 minutes ago
 'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's ..

'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora

26 minutes ago
Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL

Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL

25 minutes ago
 Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in t ..

Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry

40 minutes ago
 Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

42 minutes ago
 Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches qu ..

Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches quarter-finals

42 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

42 minutes ago
 Wall Street cautious before Nvidia results, Fed mi ..

Wall Street cautious before Nvidia results, Fed minutes

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan