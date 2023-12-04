Open Menu

Caretaker Prime Minister Meets President Of Maldives On The Sidelines Of COP28 In Dubai

Ijaz Ahmad Published December 04, 2023 | 11:38 AM

Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldives on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai

Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4 December, 2023)
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar held a bilateral meeting with the President of the Republic of Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu on the sidelines of COP 28 today in Dubai.


The Prime Minister felicitated Dr. Mohamed Muizzu on assumption of the office of the President of Maldives. The two leaders resolved to further strengthen Pakistan-Maldives bilateral relations and capitalize on the immense goodwill between the people of the two countries.

They agreed to enhance high-level dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation especially in economic, trade, cultural and tourism sectors.
The two leaders emphasized the need of progress on result-oriented outcomes in the domain of climate action and justice.

They agreed to advance mutual cooperation in combating climate change and discussed sharing of expertise in the realm of plantion of mangroves and other climate resistance floras.
The Prime Minister assured the President of Maldives of Pakistan’s full support to the Government and people of Maldives.

He also expressed his desire to promote peace and development in South Asia through enhanced regional cooperation.
The President of Maldives thanked the Prime Minister for conveying warm sentiments on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan.

