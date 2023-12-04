Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister of Syria

Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4 December, 2023)

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar met with the Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous on the side-lines of COP 28 in Dubai.

The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere.

The two leaders reviewed the bilateral relationship and agreed to enhance the frequency of bilateral political exchanges to foster understanding between the leadership and the brotherly peoples of the two countries.

The two leaders expressed commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields including economic, cultural and tourism.

They also agreed to revive the Joint Ministerial Commission.

Prime Minister Kakar and Prime Minister Arnous also discussed the ongoing Israeli violence against Palestinian people and called on the international community to take meaningful notice of the situation; press on Israel to stop the brutal use of force; ensure ceasefire; facilitate humanitarian assistance; and to resolve the Palestinian question in line with UN Security Council resolutions.