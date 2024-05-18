Cars, motorcycles recovered; five arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) On the direction of District Police Officer Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi, Police Station City and Police Station Factory Area on Saturday launched a massive crackdown against cars, motorcycles and rickshaw thieves under their respective jurisdiction and claimed to have arrested five accused.

The accused were wanted by City Police and Factory Area Police in 36 cases involving theft of cars, motorcycles and rickshaws in different areas. The accused were arrested using modern and traditional methods. Five cars, 29 motorcycles and two rickshaws worth over Rs10 million were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused. The arrested accused were identified as Gulfam, Naeem, Numan, Babar, Faisal and Arsalan.