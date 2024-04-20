Open Menu

CBW Cracks Down On Illegal Commercial Activities

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2024 | 10:04 PM

The Cantonment Board Wah (CBW) Saturday launched a surprise crackdown, sealing over 70 premises in various areas of the garrison city that were being used for illegal commercial activities

According to a CBW spokesperson, on the instructions of Station Commander Brigadier Nadeem Sadiq, Cantonment Executive Officer Maria Jabeen took action against residential buildings being used for commercial purposes in Lalarukh, Lalazar, GT Road, and adjacent areas.

The crackdown was launched against those who were evading taxes and causing a loss to the national exchequer by illegally using domestic properties for commercial activities.

 

"We will notify the owners to cease and refrain from any such business activities in these residential buildings under Cantonment Act 1924 Sections 268-A," said Cantonment Executive Officer Maria Jabeen. 

The crackdown was taken in accordance with the directions of the Director General of Military Lands and Cantonments (DGML&C) to act against illegitimate shops and other commercial properties in residential areas.

