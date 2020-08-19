UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCECC Team Visits Nullah Lai For Rawalpindi-Islamabad Circular Railway Project

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:42 PM

CCECC team visits Nullah Lai for Rawalpindi-Islamabad Circular Railway Project

A ten-member team of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Wednesday visited various points of Nullah Lai as a part of feasibility study of Rawalpindi-Islamabad Circular Railway Project along with Nullah Lai Expressway Project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ):A ten-member team of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Wednesday visited various points of Nullah Lai as a part of feasibility study of Rawalpindi-Islamabad Circular Railway Project along with Nullah Lai Expressway Project.

Earlier, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chief Engineer Aamir Rashid and Focal Person for this project Sadoon Basra briefed the Chinese team about details of the project of Nullah Lai, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Railways.

They informed the team that a total length of Nullah Lai was about 19 kilometers.

The Punjab government has already started process of demarcation of area alongside the Nullah Lai. The process of land acquiring would begin shortly.

The company had signed Memorandum of Under (MoU) with the RDA and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in May this year and feasibility study would be completed within a period of eight months.

The members of CCECC included Wang Chaozhu (Managing Director), Quan Kaihua, Xu Tiemin, Li Xiang, Mir Atiq-ur- Rehman (Consultant Coordination & Marketing/Focal Person), Liu Kaizhou, Zhang Xiaowei, Tao Wenbin, Zheng Xiaohui, Chen Jinming and Sadoon Basra from conducted visit as Focal Person.

The project was under taken from I.J Principal Road at Katarian Bridge to Ammar Chowk for 11 km whereas the total length of Nullah Lai was about 19 km which ends in Soan River near High Court at G.T Road.

So, it was quite evident that previous scope of the Lai project would not address the current problems for the whole city completely and the desired result would not be achieved.

Therefore, the problems identified above cannot be addressed completely unless the subject project is extended over the whole Nullah Lai spanning over 19 Km i.e. from Katarian Bridge to Soan River near High Court and further connected to 9th Avenue (Agha Shahi Road).

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab China Company Visit Road Lai Rashid Basra Rawalpindi May Capital Development Authority From Court

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia says no Israel deal without Palestini ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 19 Aug 2 ..

3 minutes ago

NUST honours its philanthropic partners

3 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership keen to protect health of count ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi University well-equipped for hybrid educ ..

1 hour ago

Ombudsman directs CDNS to facilitate senior citize ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.