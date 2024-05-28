Open Menu

CDA Deploys Over 65 Fire-fighters To Extinguish Margalla Hills Fire

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2024 | 07:20 PM

CDA deploys over 65 fire-fighters to extinguish Margalla Hills fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Over 65 fire-fighters from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) are actively involved in extinguishing the fire in the Margalla Hills.

A CDA spokesman stated that fire-fighting efforts are ongoing to control the blaze that began on Syedpur Range Trail Three and has now spread towards Noorpur Range Trail Five.

The CDA is encountering difficulties in controlling the fire due to strong winds and hot weather. All available resources are being utilized to manage the situation, said the spokesman.

He stated that the blaze at Trail 3 has been brought under control, and efforts are ongoing to extinguish the fire on Trail 5, with CDA teams already on-site. Additional teams have been dispatched by the CDA to swiftly control the fire.

DG Environment is personally supervising the operation, with the concerned Assistant Commissioner present on-site as per the instructions of Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

