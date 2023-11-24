ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Capital Development Authority (CDA) in its meeting has examined six commercial plots and approved the map of Plot No. 2 of the Blue Area (F-6/F-7) building plan and map of the Competition Commission of Pakistan building in Sector G-10/4.

The meeting of the Design Vetting Committee of the Capital Development Authority was held at CDA Headquarters in which officers of the planning wing of the authority and other relevant departments also participated and various plans of commercial buildings in Islamabad were presented for approval.

Moreover, the building plan and map of Sector B-17, Street No. 1, Plot No. 5 were approved in the Design Vetting Committee meeting.

Similarly, in the meeting, approval was also given for the building plan and map of the commercial buildings at Expressway, Khana Dock Service Road east zone 4, in Khasra No. 1586, 1689, 1688, 1685, 1702, 4400/1701.

Similarly, the approval of the map of Plot No. A-3 of Blue Area (F-9/G-9) was postponed till the next meeting due to non-fulfilment of legal requirements.