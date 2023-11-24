Open Menu

CDA's Design Committee Approves Various Buildings Plan

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2023 | 04:20 PM

CDA's design committee approves various buildings plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Capital Development Authority (CDA) in its meeting has examined six commercial plots and approved the map of Plot No. 2 of the Blue Area (F-6/F-7) building plan and map of the Competition Commission of Pakistan building in Sector G-10/4.

The meeting of the Design Vetting Committee of the Capital Development Authority was held at CDA Headquarters in which officers of the planning wing of the authority and other relevant departments also participated and various plans of commercial buildings in Islamabad were presented for approval.

Moreover, the building plan and map of Sector B-17, Street No. 1, Plot No. 5 were approved in the Design Vetting Committee meeting.

Similarly, in the meeting, approval was also given for the building plan and map of the commercial buildings at Expressway, Khana Dock Service Road east zone 4, in Khasra No. 1586, 1689, 1688, 1685, 1702, 4400/1701.

Similarly, the approval of the map of Plot No. A-3 of Blue Area (F-9/G-9) was postponed till the next meeting due to non-fulfilment of legal requirements.

Related Topics

Islamabad Road Competition Commission Of Pakistan Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about r ..

Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about rich Islamic history, culture

50 seconds ago
 LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsib ..

LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsible for smog

1 hour ago
 Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians f ..

Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians for medical treatment

1 hour ago
 Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities commence with st ..

Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities commence with star-studded Qawali night

3 hours ago
 Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ ..

Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ favorite: Bugti

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooper ..

Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

8 hours ago
 No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader o ..

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Is ..

17 hours ago
 Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

17 hours ago
 Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance ..

Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance after SBA approval by IMF boar ..

17 hours ago
 Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan