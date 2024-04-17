Open Menu

CEC Raja Leads Delegation To Study Brazil's EVM System

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 01:00 PM

CEC Raja leads delegation to study Brazil's EVM system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) A high-ranking delegation, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja traveled to Brazil to assess the viability and examine the electoral procedures related to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The delegation comprising Provincial Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwar Chohan, Director General (IT) Muhammad Khizer Aziz, and Director Nadeem Zubair, is implementing electronic voting machines (EVMs) across the country, following the example of Brazil and India,according to ECP spokesperson.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) acknowledges Brazil's electoral process as one of the most advanced and technologically superior globally. Consequently, the ECP has opted to visit Brazil and engage in discussions with high-ranking officials from the Brazilian Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Across a span of three days, numerous sessions were convened with various department heads of Brazil's Election Management Body, the Tribunel Superior Electoral (TSE). These gatherings featured engagements with the Secretary of Communication & Multimedia, the Secretary of Information Technology, and the Head of Identification Management, each delivering in-depth presentations on their electoral methodologies and the Brazilian Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

The demonstration of the EVM was also conducted. The major topics which were discussed include 'Initiatives for strengthening the social confidence on the electoral processes', "Introduction to the Brazilian EVM'', "Identification System being used in polling process", and ''Special Advisory for fighting Disinformation".

Finally, an important meeting was held between the Chief Election Commission Sikandar Sultan Raja and the Chief Justice of Superior Court of Brazil /President Tribunal Superior Electoral (TSE) Alexender de Moraes on various vital topics including use of EVM.

The Election Commission plans to delve deeper into Brazil's electoral system, particularly regarding EVMs, with the aim of implementing pilot projects in Pakistan. To accomplish this task, the ECP's Information Technology Wing and Project Management Unit will collaborate.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan India Chief Justice Chief Election Commissioner Technology Election Commission Of Pakistan Visit Superior Brazil Tokyo Stock Exchange From Court

Recent Stories

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

13 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

13 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

13 hours ago
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

13 hours ago
 Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

13 hours ago
 PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: ..

PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry

13 hours ago
 Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

14 hours ago
 Hub rally on April 28

Hub rally on April 28

14 hours ago
 Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of cl ..

Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan