Open Menu

Celebrations For Sikhism Founder's Birthday Begins In Punja Sahib

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Celebrations for Sikhism founder's birthday begins in Punja Sahib

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) In honor of the second anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev's birth, thousands of Sikh pilgrims, including more than 2,500 from India, flocked to Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassanabdal on Wednesday to perform their religious rites.

The gurdwara was festooned with vibrant lights, and pilgrims carried out a number of customs, such as gift-exchanging and Matha Taki and Ashnan. Speaking to the media, a number of pilgrims praised the Pakistani government for maintaining Sikh temples and applauded the government's initiative to open the Kartarpur Corridor to help the Sikh community.

Leader of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Amritsar party Khushmindar Singh stated in an interview with reporters that Sikh pilgrims have come to Pakistan bearing the message of love, peace, harmony, and friendship.

Since Pakistan is our second homeland, Sikhs adore this country, which is home to the Sikh Gurus. It is a real example of Sikh-Muslim friendship that we are always greeted with love and warmth," he remarked.

Sardar Balvinder Singh, the leader of the Bhai Mardana Parbandhak Committee in Delhi, praised the efforts made by the Pakistani government to maintain and restore gurdwaras, noting that the opening of the corridor would strengthen ties between Pakistan and the Sikh community.

The speaker expressed gratitude to the government on behalf of Indian Sikhs for granting them the maximum number of visas, saying, "We love and revere Pakistan, and we come here with a message of peace and brotherhood."

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Pakistan India Delhi Amritsar Media From Government Love Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes news about delay in elections

1 hour ago
 Court dismisses PTI chairman's acquittal plea in j ..

Court dismisses PTI chairman's acquittal plea in judge threatening case

1 hour ago
 Full Gaza ceasefire urged as truce expiry looms

Full Gaza ceasefire urged as truce expiry looms

1 hour ago
 Salik for making plan to steer country out of cris ..

Salik for making plan to steer country out of crises

1 hour ago
 Liverpool's Alisson and Jota face spell on sidelin ..

Liverpool's Alisson and Jota face spell on sidelines

1 hour ago
 DC South administers polio vaccine drops to childr ..

DC South administers polio vaccine drops to children in school

1 hour ago
Donald to remain Europe's Ryder Cup captain for 20 ..

Donald to remain Europe's Ryder Cup captain for 2025 in New York

1 hour ago
 With auto strike over, GM announces big share buyb ..

With auto strike over, GM announces big share buybacks

1 hour ago
 Shaheed-e-Islam, Tofan-e-Aqsa Conference will be h ..

Shaheed-e-Islam, Tofan-e-Aqsa Conference will be held on Thursday

2 hours ago
 LHC overrules office objection to plea seeking Bus ..

LHC overrules office objection to plea seeking Bushra-Khawar divorce record

2 hours ago
 Last-gasp Kante keeps holders Urawa alive in Asian ..

Last-gasp Kante keeps holders Urawa alive in Asian Champions League

2 hours ago
 PPP determines to complete unfinished mission of Z ..

PPP determines to complete unfinished mission of ZAB, Benazir Bhutto

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan