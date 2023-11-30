Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) In honor of the second anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev's birth, thousands of Sikh pilgrims, including more than 2,500 from India, flocked to Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassanabdal on Wednesday to perform their religious rites.

The gurdwara was festooned with vibrant lights, and pilgrims carried out a number of customs, such as gift-exchanging and Matha Taki and Ashnan. Speaking to the media, a number of pilgrims praised the Pakistani government for maintaining Sikh temples and applauded the government's initiative to open the Kartarpur Corridor to help the Sikh community.

Leader of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Amritsar party Khushmindar Singh stated in an interview with reporters that Sikh pilgrims have come to Pakistan bearing the message of love, peace, harmony, and friendship.

Since Pakistan is our second homeland, Sikhs adore this country, which is home to the Sikh Gurus. It is a real example of Sikh-Muslim friendship that we are always greeted with love and warmth," he remarked.

Sardar Balvinder Singh, the leader of the Bhai Mardana Parbandhak Committee in Delhi, praised the efforts made by the Pakistani government to maintain and restore gurdwaras, noting that the opening of the corridor would strengthen ties between Pakistan and the Sikh community.

The speaker expressed gratitude to the government on behalf of Indian Sikhs for granting them the maximum number of visas, saying, "We love and revere Pakistan, and we come here with a message of peace and brotherhood."

APP/nsi/378