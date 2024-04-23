Open Menu

CEO SEPCO For Taking Action Against Those Involve In Over Billing & Power Theft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 10:40 PM

CEO SEPCO for taking action against those involve in over billing & power theft

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Chief Executive Officer, SEPCO, Manzoor Hussain Soomro on Tuesday ordered a crackdown on those involved in electricity theft and overbilling.

Highlighting improvements in the SEPCO services, he said that earlier when any transformer broke down, it used to take several days to repair or install a new one, a maintenance cell has been setup now new transformers or the repaired one could be installed within few hours.

He announced the formation of an issues redress committee to resolve the problems related to the power supply to the industrialists and consumers.

