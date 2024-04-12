Chairman JUI (Sami) urges world to help resolve oppressed Palestinian issue

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Chairman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Sami), Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, underscoring the profound significance of Eid-ul-Fitr, said it serves as a beacon of unity, solidarity, and compassion, resonating with the plight of oppressed communities worldwide.

Addressing the gathering on Wednesday, he highlighted the enduring sacrifices made by the oppressed Muslims of Palestine, who steadfastly endure the relentless bombardment and persecution by the Zionist state of Israel.

In a stark condemnation, Haqqani lamented the deafening silence of international human rights organizations and the United Nations.

He urged the world community and human rights organizations to come forward for resolving the issue and alleviating the sufferings of oppressed Palestinian.

Haqqani also urged to continue support for the oppressed Palestinians imploring faithful to offer prayers and extend various forms of assistance to address their plight.

He emphasized the imperative of collective action and solidarity in the face of injustice and oppression.