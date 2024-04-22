Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz of PML-N wins PP-158 bye-election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won the bye-election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-158, Lahore-XIV, by securing 40,165 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Moonis Elahi of Sunni Ittehad Council, who bagged 28,018 votes.

Voters’ turnout remained 39.96pc.