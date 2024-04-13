Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves a number recommendations to enhance law and order

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved a special audit system to detect corruption and nonprofessional behavior in the police department

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved a special audit system to detect corruption and nonprofessional behavior in the police department.

She directed to establish a special police unit to counter cybercrimes. The chief minister has further approved the adoption of a special court-martial system of punishment for police officials found involved in conniving with the corrupt mafias and criminals.

The decisions were taken during a special meeting to review overall law and order in the province which was held in Murree here today with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in the chair.

Inspector General of Police comprehensively briefed the meeting on the overall current law and order situation across the province. During the meeting matters pertaining to improve professional policing also came under the discussion. Various proposals and recommendations were put forth to undertake concrete steps to safeguard life and property of the masses. A number of recommendations were approved and certain decisions were taken by the chair during the meeting.

The chief minister directed the officials for making a provision of registering complaints on CM Punjab dashboard where citizens would report the bribery if demanded by any police officials. Approval was accorded to set up a 'Special Unit' in the police department to curb organized and cybercrime. The police will be given necessary IT training for a smooth and speedy response to the crimes.

During the meeting the proposal to establish border security forces to prevent smuggling was also considered. The decision has been taken in principle to establish a functional specialized police force for each crime, giving a more precise and particular investigation system.

The police officers and officials will undergo a Special Court Martial.

An approval was granted to vigorously carry out a campaign for the complete eradication of narcotics. It was decided to make legislation for awarding the death penalty to those found involved in committing molestation of women and children.

CM Punjab also directed to undertake strict measures to root out the culture of holding illegal weapons, and it was decided to make amendments in the relevant laws in this regard.

She directed to undertake additional foolproof measures for the permanent elimination of kite-flying and usage of metal wire. She underscored that crime could be reduced by ensuring stern punishment to the culprits. It is a fundamental responsibility of the provincial government to protect the life and property of every citizen of the province, she said adding that the government would provide the latest arms and ammunition, state of the art equipment, night vision technology and drones to further strengthen the police.

She further directed to launch an effective crackdown for the permanent eradication of terrorism, smuggling and criminal gangs. There is a dire need to streamline the prosecution and investigation system as well, she said.

Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary, Secretary Home, IG Police, Additional IGP, Commissioners, CCPO, RPO and other officers also attended the meeting.