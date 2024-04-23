Child killed as a pistol goes off accidentally

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A seven-year-old child was killed when a pistol he was playing with went off accidentally at a village in Tarkhani police precinct on Tuesday.

Police said that Ibrahim, resident of Chak No 49-GB, Tarkhani was playing with a pistol which was loaded at his home. All of sudden, the pistol went off and the bullet hit his mouth.He died instantly.

Police handed over the body to heirs after legal formalities.