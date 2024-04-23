Open Menu

Child Killed As A Pistol Goes Off Accidentally

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Child killed as a pistol goes off accidentally

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A seven-year-old child was killed when a pistol he was playing with went off accidentally at a village in Tarkhani police precinct on Tuesday.

Police said that Ibrahim, resident of Chak No 49-GB, Tarkhani was playing with a pistol which was loaded at his home. All of sudden, the pistol went off and the bullet hit his mouth.He died instantly.

Police handed over the body to heirs after legal formalities.

Related Topics

Police Died All

Recent Stories

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

19 minutes ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

49 minutes ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

14 hours ago
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

14 hours ago
 TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

14 hours ago
 LCCI language courses from May 1

LCCI language courses from May 1

14 hours ago
 Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

14 hours ago
 Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat dis ..

Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster

14 hours ago
 Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower C ..

Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan