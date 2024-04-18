Open Menu

China To Fully Support Pakistan's Efforts Against Terrorism: Ambassador Jiang

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 11:15 PM

China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong on Thursday reaffirmed that China would fully support Pakistan's efforts to root out terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong on Thursday reaffirmed that China would fully support Pakistan's efforts to root out terrorism.

They would ensure security of the people and interests of the two brotherly countries and for that would work shoulder to shoulder with each other, Ambassador Jiang Zaidong said in an interview with a private news channel.

He said attempts were collaboration with Pakistan would thwart attempts being made to sabotage the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

He said that the strategic importance of China-Pakistan ties had further increased in the evolving global dynamics.

Highlighting the transformative impact of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Ambassador Jiang underscored his country's commitment to advancing its upgraded version.

With over $25 billion in direct investments and substantial infrastructure development, CPEC had not only created thousands of jobs but also facilitated significant advancements in power generation and transportation infrastructure, he added.

Recognizing the intertwined security interests of Pakistan and China, Ambassador Jiang emphasized the importance of mutual exchange of thoughts and expertise.

He emphasized the shared destiny of both nations, envisioning a broader societal impact through their collaboration.

As regards the terrorist attack on Chinese nationals (working on the Dasu Dam), Ambassador Jiang praised the government for its swift response and the people of Pakistan for their solidarity and condolences.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Exchange China Dam CPEC Government Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent r ..

NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan

10 minutes ago
 U.S. envoy calls on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

U.S. envoy calls on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

10 minutes ago
 Poland arrests man over suspected plan to kill Zel ..

Poland arrests man over suspected plan to kill Zelensky

10 minutes ago
 EU wants to ease youth movement to and from UK

EU wants to ease youth movement to and from UK

23 minutes ago
 Police foils attempt of supply mainpuri raw materi ..

Police foils attempt of supply mainpuri raw material

23 minutes ago
 Helicopter crash kills Kenya defence chief, nine o ..

Helicopter crash kills Kenya defence chief, nine other senior officers: Ruto

23 minutes ago
Govt making efforts to eradicate polio: DC

Govt making efforts to eradicate polio: DC

25 minutes ago
 Parliamentarians hail President's speech as remini ..

Parliamentarians hail President's speech as reminiscent of state policy, rebuke ..

25 minutes ago
 Collective efforts to overcome challenges to educa ..

Collective efforts to overcome challenges to education, say speakers at Int'l co ..

25 minutes ago
 RCB destroys 200 Kg of unhealthy meat

RCB destroys 200 Kg of unhealthy meat

25 minutes ago
 Turkish CGS calls on Army Chief, commends Pakistan ..

Turkish CGS calls on Army Chief, commends Pakistan Army's role in combating terr ..

25 minutes ago
 New attack as French PM vows crackdown on school v ..

New attack as French PM vows crackdown on school violence

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan