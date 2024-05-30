Open Menu

Chinese Experts Achieve Diabetes Cure Through Pancreas Transplant

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Chinese experts achieve diabetes cure through pancreas transplant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Chinese medical experts have reported a revolutionary achievement in the treatment of diabetes, successfully curing an elderly man through a pancreas transplant.

According to Daily China, specialists from Shanghai University performed the innovative procedure by transplanting special insulin-producing cells from the pancreas.

The transplant involved the use of stem cells, which enabled the patient's pancreas to start producing insulin within weeks.

The decision to proceed with the transplant came when the patient's condition became critical, requiring multiple daily insulin injections.

The transplant was performed in 2021, and by early 2022, the patient's pancreas was fully functioning in insulin production.

The 59-year-old patient has been living a healthy life for almost three years following the procedure.

This significant recovery has been maintained to date, showcasing a potential permanent cure for diabetes.

Experts have highlighted the need for further research into this treatment method, emphasizing its potential to completely eliminate diabetes.

They have called for additional studies to validate and refine the procedure, potentially offering a new hope for millions of diabetes sufferers worldwide.

Related Topics

China Cure Shanghai Man From Million

Recent Stories

vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera ..

Vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera and Aura Light Portrait Worth ..

4 minutes ago
 Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2 ..

Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted coope ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation

2 hours ago
 Defence Minister vows to create world free of terr ..

Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism

2 hours ago
 Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats ..

Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security

3 hours ago
 Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Effici ..

Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..

4 hours ago
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of ..

Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

17 hours ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

17 hours ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan