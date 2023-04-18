Citizens demand proper cleanliness, sanitation in city ahead of Eid ul Fitr

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Khanewal city community leaders, traders, and civil society representatives on Tuesday expressed concerns over the poor cleanliness situation and faulty sewerage system in the city and demanded of the high-ups to pay special attention and carry out a city-wide cleanliness operation ahead of Eid ul Fitr.

President of Citizens Forum Khanewal Dr. Yousuf Sumra, general secretary Sheikh Muhammad Yousuf advocate, finance secretary Haji Bao Muhammad Naseem told newsmen that the city's residential and commercial areas were littered with heaps of trash/garbage and accumulation of sewerage water has compounded citizens' troubles.

They said Eid was around the corner but they saw no serious effort on part of the tehsil municipal administration to set things right. They demanded that the deputy commissioner and TMA administration should take notice of the situation and depute TMA staff to ensure the cleanliness of the city.

President Ghazi Human Rights Shabbir Ahmad Shabbir, traders representatives Rana Uzman, and Rana Moinuddin, and NGO representatives Haji Amber Bashir and Muhammad Abdullah Multazim said that important residential areas including block No 1 to 16, Mohallah Tariq Abad, new vegetable market road, civil lines, peoples colony, and colony No 1 to 3 needed immediate attention of the authorities concerned. Sheikh Khalid Hussain, president of Jamia Masjid and Jamia Bazaar said that the faulty sewerage system was compounding the troubles of citizens adding that sewerage water was accumulated in front of Markazi Jamia Masjid, causing a great deal of inconvenience to the people approaching the mosque to say their prayers.

They appealed to the high-ups to take notice and ameliorate the situation pleading that the annual Eid-ul-Fitr festival was just days away and it was the right of the people to celebrate Eid in a hygienic atmosphere.