UrduPoint.com

Citizens Demand Proper Cleanliness, Sanitation In City Ahead Of Eid Ul Fitr

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Citizens demand proper cleanliness, sanitation in city ahead of Eid ul Fitr

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Khanewal city community leaders, traders, and civil society representatives on Tuesday expressed concerns over the poor cleanliness situation and faulty sewerage system in the city and demanded of the high-ups to pay special attention and carry out a city-wide cleanliness operation ahead of Eid ul Fitr.

President of Citizens Forum Khanewal Dr. Yousuf Sumra, general secretary Sheikh Muhammad Yousuf advocate, finance secretary Haji Bao Muhammad Naseem told newsmen that the city's residential and commercial areas were littered with heaps of trash/garbage and accumulation of sewerage water has compounded citizens' troubles.

They said Eid was around the corner but they saw no serious effort on part of the tehsil municipal administration to set things right. They demanded that the deputy commissioner and TMA administration should take notice of the situation and depute TMA staff to ensure the cleanliness of the city.

President Ghazi Human Rights Shabbir Ahmad Shabbir, traders representatives Rana Uzman, and Rana Moinuddin, and NGO representatives Haji Amber Bashir and Muhammad Abdullah Multazim said that important residential areas including block No 1 to 16, Mohallah Tariq Abad, new vegetable market road, civil lines, peoples colony, and colony No 1 to 3 needed immediate attention of the authorities concerned. Sheikh Khalid Hussain, president of Jamia Masjid and Jamia Bazaar said that the faulty sewerage system was compounding the troubles of citizens adding that sewerage water was accumulated in front of Markazi Jamia Masjid, causing a great deal of inconvenience to the people approaching the mosque to say their prayers.

They appealed to the high-ups to take notice and ameliorate the situation pleading that the annual Eid-ul-Fitr festival was just days away and it was the right of the people to celebrate Eid in a hygienic atmosphere.

Related Topics

Poor Water Civil Society Road Khanewal Ghazi Market Mosque

Recent Stories

Sharjah records 21,486 real estate transactions wo ..

Sharjah records 21,486 real estate transactions worth AED 5.9 billion in Q1 2023

26 seconds ago
 Efforts afoot to explore new markets for manpower ..

Efforts afoot to explore new markets for manpower export: NA told

18 minutes ago
 PPP, MQM-P call for dialogue among political parti ..

PPP, MQM-P call for dialogue among political parties

21 minutes ago
 Infinix unveils major #EidLoot to Kickstart Eid ce ..

Infinix unveils major #EidLoot to Kickstart Eid celebrations in advance!

37 minutes ago

&#039;Epic Story Media&#039; partners with Bidaya’s &#039;Mansour’ franchise

45 minutes ago
 EHS, MBZUAI collaborate to advance efforts in scie ..

EHS, MBZUAI collaborate to advance efforts in scientific research and innovation ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.