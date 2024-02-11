Citizens To Take Responsibility In Overcoming Environmental Pollution: DG Farzana
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Director General (DG) of the Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) Farzana Altaf Shah on Sunday urged the citizens to take the lead and responsibility to overcome environment pollution in the country which was polluting its rivers, oceans, natural ecosystems and damaging human and wildlife health through disastrous impacts.
Talking to ptv news channel, she said that if we not controlled on pollution then the climate change will not just a subject, it could become a major cause of impact on all kinds of flora, fauna and human beings in our country.
She highlighted various efforts by her organization to confront the environmental challenges. She guided citizens about the prevention the cutting of trees and should be a ban on converting agricultural lands into settlements.
