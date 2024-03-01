"Clean and Green Punjab" initiative launched

Under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Local Government Department has initiated the "Clean and Green Punjab" campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Local Government Department has initiated the "Clean and Green Punjab" campaign.

In accordance with the Chief Minister's vision, all local governments and waste management companies have been issued directives. The Local Government Department, Punjab, aims to ensure cleanliness throughout Punjab within one month.

The "Clean and Green Punjab" campaign will run from March 1st to March 31st. The Director-General of Local Government will oversee the pivotal aspects of the initiative. Under this campaign, waste heaps will be completely eradicated from open spaces.

During the cleanliness drive, vegetable markets, bus terminals, and cemeteries will be cleared of waste. Awareness camps will be set up at UC levels across Punjab. Door-to-door awareness regarding cleanliness will be conducted, along with lectures in schools and colleges.

Mosques will provide information about cleanliness during Friday sermons. Awareness about cleanliness will be disseminated through shopkeepers, market committees, and trader associations. Public parks, zoo, amusement parks, sports fields and shopping centers will be briefed about the cleanliness campaign. Daily monitoring and review meetings will ensure the completion of all tasks.