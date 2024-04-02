Closure Of Guddu Barrage Announced For Maintenance
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Chief Engineer Irrigation Guddu Barrage, Mansoor Ahmed Memon on Tuesday has informed for the general information of agriculturists and the farming community settled on the Guddu barrage commanded areas that all the canals off taking from Guddu barrage has been closed from April 1 to April 30 , 2024 both days (includes) for the purpose of normal inspection/ maintenance and repairs of infrastructure, says a notification issued here.
The barrage pond will be reduced gradually from 12:00 midnight between March 31 and April 1, 2024 and will be lowered again from 12:00 mid night between April 30 , 2024 and May 1, 2024 respectively.
According to notification, there will be no flow of water in any of the off taking canals like Ghotki feeder, Begari Sindh feeder, Rainee Canal and desert pat feeder.
