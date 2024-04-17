Open Menu

Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Cloudy weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 30 centigrade and the lowest minimum 20 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana referen ..

NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference

7 minutes ago
 US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

14 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

14 hours ago
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

14 hours ago
 COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

14 hours ago
 Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

14 hours ago
 PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: ..

PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry

14 hours ago
 Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

14 hours ago
 Hub rally on April 28

Hub rally on April 28

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan