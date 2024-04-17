Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 01:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 30 centigrade and the lowest minimum 20 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The partly cloudy to cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
